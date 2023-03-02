PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Five North Carolina harbor towns are coming together in hopes of elevating tourism.

The Harbor Town Project is a collaborative effort from local universities and institutions that focuses on expanding the IBX region’s ferry system. The towns that are partaking in this are Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford, Plymouth and Columbia.

Tom Harrison, the Washington County Travel and Tourism Director said, “I think this is Plymouth’s best opportunity to become a destination because of this opportunity to get out there and see this amazing Roanoke River Delta.”

Three boats — two catamarans and one dinner boat — have already been purchased to offer travel to people in the Albemarle Sound.

The ferry for Plymouth is set to open this summer and is estimated to bring in $14 million in tourist revenue.