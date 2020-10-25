NCSBI investigating officer involved-shooting in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is looking in to an officer-involved shooting after a man tried to run from Ahoskie police officers.

Ahoskie Police Chief Troy Fitzhugh tells WNCT officers received a call at 10:06 p.m. from Pine Street saying a man nicknamed Pat-Pat had a gun and was saying he wanted to shoot someone.

Officers got a second call at 10:47 p.m. from the area of Burden Street where saying the same man was assaulting a female and he had a gun.

The man nicknamed Pat-Pat was identified as Patrick Riddick.

When officers arrived, they chased Riddick through a residential area and told him to stop, but he continued running.

When officers caught up with Riddick, they could see he had a gun in his waistband.

Riddick reached for the gun while officers tried to take him in to custody.

One officer deployed his taser and the second officer shot Riddick in the hand as he was pulling out his gun.

Riddick was transported to Vidant Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are remaining with Riddick until he is released from the hospital to transport him back to Ahoskie to be charged.

Per Ahoskie Police Department Policy, when an officer has to use his firearm, the NCSBI is called in to investigate the shooting.

The officer who fired the weapon was placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.