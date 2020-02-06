NCSHP investigate accident that left an officer, driver injured in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that left an officer and a driver injured in Kill Devil Hills.

On Wednesday around 5:19 a.m. a Kill Devil Hills police officer was assisting Dominion Power with traffic control as they were attending to a problem near the intersection of US 158 and Martin Street.

The Kill Devil Hills officer was parked behind the Dominion Power vehicle with his emergency equipment activated to alert motorists to the workers’ presence.

The driver of a white Ford pickup traveling north on US 158 failed to observe and/or react to the presence of the police vehicle and struck the patrol car from behind.

The Kill Devil Hills officer seated in his vehicle at the time of the collision was injured and was transported to the Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing his seatbelt and thrown into the front windshield.

He sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Greenville area hospital.

A passenger in the pickup was wearing her seatbelt.

She was transported by ambulance to a Greenville area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

As with any serious motor vehicle collision involving a Kill Devil Hills Police vehicle, an outside agency has been requested to investigate the incident.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department coordinated with Dare County EMS and the KDH Fire Department for rescue, investigation and scene security.

Portions of US 158 south were closed down for approximately two hours as a result of the accident.

There were no injuries to the Dominion Power workers proximate to the collision.