NCSHP investigate fatal hit-and-run in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run reported in Onslow County.

Officials said the hit and run occurred on Murrill Hill Road sometime between December 26, 2019, and December 27, 2019.

The pedestrian was fatally injured, officials said.

Troopers are requesting any information related to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, between the years of 2009 and 2014 with damage to the passenger-side mirror or a recently replaced passenger side mirror.

The color of the truck is unknown.

If you have any information contact 1st Sgt. Cannady of N.C. State Highway Patrol at 910-347-1751, hugh.cannady@ncdps.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.