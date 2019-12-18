NCSHP investigate hit-and-run reported in Onslow Co. on Dec. 13

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is trying to identify the individual(s) involved in a hit and run traffic crash reported in Onslow County on December 13.

Troopers said the hit and run caused extensive damage to another vehicle.

On December 13 around 2 a.m., a vehicle described as an older model green or gray-green Nissan Truck collided with a parked vehicle in the 2900 block of County Club Road in the Regalwood section of Onslow County.

The suspected vehicle would have sustained damage to its right side including headlamp and possible right fender and/or side panel.

If you have any information contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to case number 191213088BA when calling.