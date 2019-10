(WNCT) A Lenoir County deputy has been arrested after a hit-and-run reported in Jones County Monday morning, troopers said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that Deputy Karen Lee was driving her personal vehicle in the westbound lane of U.S. 70.

Ernie Best, the driver of a truck, swerved to avoid hitting Lee and she swiped the truck.

No one was injured.

