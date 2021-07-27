NCWorks holds event in Jones County to help people get hired for jobs

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — NCWorks Career Center hosted a job fair on Tuesday at the Jones County Civic Center.

The event gave 22 employers the chance to hire people right on the spot and to provide information to those who were interested. By noon, there were already around 20-25 people who had stopped by.

Samara Taft, NCWorks Career Center Manager in Lenoir and Jones counties, said job seekers had a very positive response to the event. It was NCWorks’ first job fair in Trenton. Some of the employers there included:

MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.

O’Reilly Auto Parts

NC Department of Public Safety

Coastal Community Action

US Navy

Sanderson Farms

“Any opportunity that they have to engage with the community, they appreciate the networking opportunity,” Taft said about the importance of hiring events for the employers. “Just to be able to let job seekers know what jobs they have open, as well as other employers.”

Taft said networking helps because if a job seeker applies to one employer, but isn’t a good fit for them, that job seeker could be recommended to another employer who would be a better fit for them. She also said due to the pandemic, a lot of employers struggled to find and keep employees, so events like this are good to have for the community.

To find more information on NCWorks, follow the NCWorks social media pages or visit ncworks.gov.