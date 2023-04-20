JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking to take the next step in your career, the NCWorks Onslow Job Fair could be the place for you.

There will be over 70 employers there. Job seekers can search for jobs, create resumes and find education and training. Employers can find candidates, post jobs and search for labor market information.

The event will be held on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Burton Cowell Post-265. It will be open to veterans and dependents from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and open to the general public and veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call NCWorks at (910) 347-2121.