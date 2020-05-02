Live Now
Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 21 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of COVID-19 cases in the state for Saturday.

The number of cases increased by 586 cases from Friday to Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to at least 11,509 across 98 counties.

The state is now reporting 420 COVID-19 related deaths, 21 more than reported on Friday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down to 502, 45 fewer than Friday.

The total number of cases across the U.S. is 1,062,446 with a total of 62,406 deaths.

The following numbers are reported by NCDHHS and local health department websites in the East on Saturday. Here’s the breakdown:

COUNTYLABORATORY-CONFIRMED CASESDEATHS
Beaufort220
Bertie472
Carteret273
Craven414
Duplin1131
Greene190
Halifax651
Hyde10
Jones172
Lenoir824
Martin180
Onslow512
Pamlico80
Pitt1282
Tyrrell40
Washington243
All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

