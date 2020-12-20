Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday; hospitalizations down slightly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 6,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday.

Sunday’s total is the third-highest single-day total of new cases on record and the sixth day in a row with at least 5,000 reported. There have been 42,573 cases reported in North Carolina over the past week.

There were 40 deaths were reported Sunday, the fifth day in a row with at least 40 and the 22nd day in a row with at least 10. The state’s daily average over the past week is up to 57 deaths reported every day. The total number of deaths in the state is up to 6,224.

Hospitalizations have decreased for the second day in a row. Currently, 2,748 people are hospitalized, 98 fewer than Saturday.

The percent positive remains high at 10.6 percent based on testing from Friday, the ninth straight day it has been higher than 10 percent.