Netflix’s Outer Banks creator talks about show’s release

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WNCT) – The new Netflix series, Outer Banks, has some North Carolina roots. It took the show’s creator two years to bring his story to the screen.

Jonas Pate and his brother Josh created the show with Shannon Burke. The ten-episode series revolves around a mythical paradise, Outer Banks, where a group of friends are on the hunt for treasure.

“It’s set on this island called Kill Dare Island, it’s not a real island. It’s set in a town called

Pelican, N.C., it’s not a real town. So we didn’t worry too much about geography, because the whole​ thing was fiction,” said Jonas.

Jonas was born in Raeford and now resides in Wilmington. The inspiration for the show came from childhood memories of visits to Wrightsville Beach.

“The show is a love letter to North Carolina, I’m a North Carolinian super proud of our state,” said Jonas.

But Netflix filmed the series in Charleston, South Carolina. Executives made the decision after North Carolina passed the “Bathroom Bill” — a law requiring people to use public bathrooms that match the gender on their birth certificate.

Jonas says Netflix could rethink that decision and film future episodes in North Carolina. For now, he’s writing Season 2 and dishing on what fans can expect.

“More suspenseful, more mystery than season 1 but it’ll still retain the friendship in the show,” said Jonas.

The theme of the show is about friendship.

Executives are waiting for Netflix to give the go-ahead for Season 2. Outer Banks Season 1 is available for streaming.