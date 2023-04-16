KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group of ladies in Lenoir County are using their talents to give back to the community.

The Neuse Quilters were created in the early 1990s at Lenoir Community College. A group of quilters created what is now a quilting society.

“They came together and organized a guild, and it was named Neuse Quilters Guild Incorporated, so it is a corporation and a non-profit,” said Marie Stokes, one of the members.

(Contributed photo)

The group exists to comfort those most in need with a handmade, warm embrace from a quilt. Part of their hard work ended with a gift of quilts to the Kinston Police Department last week.

“We gave 40 quilts to the police department, and we let them know these are to go in the police cars and use as you deem fit,” said Joanne Hughes, the Neuse Quilters Guild vice president. “We’re hoping that if they have to take a child out of a domestic situation, that this quilt will be one that this child can be wrapped up in and it’s like a hug from us, we’re all a bunch of grandmas for the most part.”

There’s hours of labor and loads of patience that go into each quilt.

“I always wanted to do it because my grandmother did it and she gave me five or six quilts that my grandmother made,” one of the quilters said. “I have one that is the fifth generation that has it handed down, too, so I’ve always wanted to do this so I retired and now I can”

When the motivation runs low, the quilters turn to each other.

“We love quilting, we love fabric, we love being with each other,” Hughes said. “So it’s pretty easy to do, you just want to help your community when you do things like that.”

The Neuse Quilters Guild continues to prove that some hugs can last forever. Click here to find out more about the organization and to donate.