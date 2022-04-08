KINSTON, N.C.—The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced Thursday that Neuse Regional Libraries is among 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

Neuse Regional Libraries is one of three institutions in North Carolina to be selected as a finalist for this award. The Asheville Art Museum and High Point Public Library are also finalists.

“Neuse Regional Libraries are extremely proud and grateful to be a finalist for the IMLS National Medal,” said Melanie Morgan, Director of Libraries. “We would like to thank IMLS for recognizing our commitment to finding innovative ways to meet our communities’ needs. Through programs like STEMology, Literacy Without Barriers, Wi-Fi for All, Coming Together, and the Library’s new Digital Media Lab and Digital Resource Rover, our approaches to serving local residents are driven by a common philosophy of placing service to our communities above all else. This award is a reflection of what an amazing job our staff does connect with their rural communities. We would like to thank all of our patrons for their support; our continued success would not be possible without the high value they place on their libraries.”

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

“So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging Neuse Regional Libraries’ community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, please visit the IMLS website.

National Medal winners will be announced in early June. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony this summer.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.