Neuse River Bridge Run adds virtual run in 2021

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Virtual Runs have become much more common these days due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Though some in-person events are on the calendar, many organizations are adding a Virtual Run to their events.

The Neuse River Bridge Run (NRBR) is one of those organizations.

The NRBR committee is excited to announce that the NRBR will feature both in-person and virtual events in 2021.

The committee is planning to offer both events.

Advantages to the virtual run include:

Providing runners with the opportunity to run, either by themselves or with a group of friends and fellow runners, in the location they choose.

Giving participants the choice of when to run (within a specified TBD period of time).

The ability to support one’s community and those organizations that provide critical services to participate in a safe and socially distanced way.

The registration fee remains the same and giveaways such as runners’ T-shirts will be mailed.

The 2021 NRBR registration is now open. Visit www.bridgerun.org to register.