New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville.

The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release that the area is in need of “implementation of an all-services distributed overlay to provide area code relief for the 910 Numbering Plan Area.”

The release also states that without area code relief, “numbering resources for new accounts in the 910 area will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023.”

That means the new overlay area code will be 472. The telecommunications industry unanimously recommended the overlay, and the option was also supported by the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission. The Commission has previously approved similar overlay relief in the Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro areas.

The adoption of an overlay means that existing customers will be able to keep their 910 numbers without change.

Officials said customers will receive more detailed information in future notices from their local telecommunications provider.