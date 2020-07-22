New $500 scholarships for firefighters from Blue Cross Blue Shield

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A new scholarship will take a burden off of volunteer firefighters and firefighters-in-training.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of North Carolina Firefighter Stipend and Scholarship Program will provide stipends of $500 per term or scholarships up to $1,000 per term for eligible community college students pursuing NC Firefighter Certification courses.

These funds will assist North Carolina fire and rescue departments with recruitment and retention of firefighters.

The new scholarship will support the recruitment and training of individuals to achieve their Firefighter I & II certifications to increase the number of firefighters within the state.

Beaufort County Community College is one of only 20 community colleges in North Carolina to offer this new scholarship.

Within BCCC’s four-county service region, Washington Fire and Rescue is the only full-time staffed fire department.

All other departments are staffed by volunteers. Having firefighters obtain I and II certifications gives them the option to work at a full-time department and increases their personal safety and skill level.

“This program is vital to bring in new firefighters to the field and to get more of our current firefighters certified,” said Andrew Coccaro, Director of Fire & Emergency Management Training at BCCC. “Many volunteers are already working on their certification. This is a great way for them to finish their certification, because it will make it quicker and cheaper. Instead of having to juggle a part-time job, they can just focus and get it done.”

The new scholarship can be used to cover the cost of textbooks and travel to campus, along with other “cost of living” expenses.

New students will need to affiliate with a department for training. They can contact Andrew Coccaro at 252-940-6363 or Andrew.coccaro@beaufortccc.edu to become affiliated or learn more about the scholarship and currently scheduled fire trainings.

Volunteers can text BCCCFIRE to 844-326-6817 to stay informed about upcoming classes.