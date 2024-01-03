WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new housing option coming to the City of Washington.

Kyle Barnes is turning the Old Sunset Inn into studio apartments. The rent for a one-bedroom place starts at $725 per month, including utilities and WiFi. The unit will include a full kitchenette and bathroom.

“With the rising demand and the housing need, the costs are just getting so out of hand. so we’ve had to start thinking outside of the box to add another asset. the great thing about this location is it’s right here in the heart of Washington’s business district. it’s right in walking district to all of the major retailers and really any resource is right close by,” said Kyle Barnes, owner and operator of Carolina Studios.

Carolina Studios hopes to open sometime this March. They’re accepting applications now, with no application fees.