New affordable townhome development one small step towards getting more people into houses

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County officials say every project helps as they continue to work to find developers to produce more affordable housing complexes.

Winstead Place has broken ground for the construction of 92 affordable townhomes in Richlands.

“Of course, right now we have a shortage of new housing because of all the supply problems we’re having, the builders are having,” Real Estate Agent for the homes, Walter Whitehurst, said. “And of course, prices have been going up recently. And this would be an affordable price level for new homeowners.”

Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin said projects like these continue to help in the long run.

“It may free up some other opportunities for other folks that are in our county,” Griffin said. “But it’s just the beginning. And obviously, we need a lot more options for young people, for people with lower income for retirees and really every component of our citizenry.”

Sharon added that there are some options for people who need housing more immediately and are experiencing financial difficulty.

“The HOPE program provides rent assistance to folks who meet certain qualifications and you can apply online at the (Department of Social Services) website under Onslow County government, or you can go in person to 612 College Street (in Jacksonville). In addition, the CRP or crisis intervention program is available for folks who might be behind on utility bills,” said Griffin.

The homes at Winstead Place are listed at about $180,000.

Griffin said if you are looking for a home and may need some assistance, apply for assistance programs offered by the county.