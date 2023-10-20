AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Some new technology was on display along the Pamlico River on Friday.

A new artificial reef, designed by a 3D printer is now in place in hopes of helping out waterways thrive. It was submerged Friday morning near the mouth of the river. The concrete exoforms provide refuge for water life and promotes biodiversity within the ecosystem.

Jordan Byrum of the North Carolina Division of Fisheries said although a reef was submerged last year in the Pamlico River, this one is at a new site.

“We are establishing a new artificial reef site,” Byrum said. “This is out near Pamlico Point. This is the first deployment to occur at this reef site. It’s about fifteen acres in size. We’ve got close to 300 structures. They’re going to be going in the water today.”

Byrum also says concrete is a viable reef material because it provides habitats for small fish and promotes algae growth. When submerging a reef into a new site, there is a lot of collaboration that goes into it, Byrum said.

“We partnered with CCA, Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina on this project and they purchased some of these 3D-printed concrete structures from Natrx,” Byrum said. “They actually lower them into the water and then the next handful of months the invertebrates and other things will start to grow on there. We’ll have some oysters on there next spring and they’ll be great places to fish by next summer.”

With the reef, the hope is to attract more people to the area and help support fishing opportunities.