TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are looking for a barbershop, you won’t find one in Jones County just yet. However, a new program at the Lenoir Community College-Jones County Campus is going to change that.

Maria Robles is the associate dean of the Lenoir Community College-Jones County Campus. She said the school reached out to the community about what new programs would benefit them.

“Jones County does not have barbershops,” said Robles. “So we thought, what if we brought in a barber school?”

President of the college, Rusty Hunt, said the program has been a long time coming.

“It’ll take them two years to get through the whole program, it’s 1,500 hours total to get licensed as the barber,” said Hunt. “Once they get their skill set up, they’ll start working on patrons at really reduced costs. The haircuts are really, really inexpensive.”

And ultimately, it will benefit everyone involved.

“It’s a great thing for the college. But really, it’s a great thing for our community,” said Hunt. “I think ultimately, from an economic impact perspective, it’s great for the students that you see in this class today that this will transform their life, this will make a career for those folks. And that’s what really what we’re here for.”

Hunt has provided scholarships for all 17 students currently in the program. One student, Bradley Dean said one day, he wants to open his own barbershop.

“I’ve been waiting for years, but due to the price of it, I couldn’t afford it at the time,” said Dean. “So now that grant us with opportunity, and I’m thankful.”