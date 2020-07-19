New beach safety signage at Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Atlantic Beach is making sure visitors and locals are informed about staying safe at the beach.

New safety signage has been placed every 8th mile along the beach strand.

The signs include an infographic from the local Float Don’t Fight campaign.

The campaign started after Ali Joy’s husband got caught in a rip current and didn’t make it out alive. Now, the town of Atlantic Beach has included Joy and the campaign’s message about bringing a floatation device to the beach.

The signage also reads to grab a float before heading to the water and stay calm when in a rip current.

Each post will includes the town’s beach warning flag system.