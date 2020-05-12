New Bern approved for more than $7.5 million to rebuild recreational facility

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina and FEMA has approved more than $7.5 million to reimburse the City of New Bern to replace a recreational facility damaged during Hurricane Florence.

New Bern plans to rebuild the Stanley White Recreation Center after the 2018 hurricane destroyed it. The original facility included an indoor basketball court, fitness facilities and a kitchen.

“Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on Stanley White Recreation Center,” said City Manager Mark Stephens. “The facility was flooded with more than 2 feet of water during the storm. That inundation of water also shifted the building causing structural issues. City of New Bern inspectors determined the building had been substantially damaged and that assessment was confirmed by FEMA when they came to tour the facility.”

The city’s rebuilding strategy calls to elevate the 18,000 square foot facility at Henderson Park to reduce or eliminate flood damage.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

FEMA’s total share to rebuild the Stanley White Recreation Center is more than $5.6 million and the state’s share is more than $1.8 million.

More than $50.7 million has been approved to the City of New Bern to reimburse Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393.