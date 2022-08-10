NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club is donating $4,000 to RCS (Religious Community Services of New Bern), the club’s president announced Wednesday.

“RCS provides an important and essential service for our community and to our fellow neighbors in need,” said Brant Bills, who heads up New Bern Breakfast Rotary.

The donation approved by the club’s board comes days before RCS is to celebrate its 40th anniversary at a block party Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13th, at the nonprofit’s headquarters at 919 George Street in New Bern

The donation is the Breakfast Rotary’s second largest of the year, behind the funding its signature program, Kicks-For-Kids, which provides hundreds of local primary and middle school students with new shoes every year.

“We are honored to accept this donation from the Breakfast Rotary on behalf of all of our dedicated volunteers, staff and the community we serve,” said Zeb Hough, RCS’s executive director, who is also a member of the Breakfast Rotary.

RCS, a faith-based organization, founded in 1982, supports the community through a variety of programs including its Community Kitchen, The Clothing Closet and a temporary shelter. For more information on RCS, visit www.rcsnewbern.com .

The Breakfast Rotary has been a longtime supporter of RCS. In addition to financial support, volunteers from the club cook lunch in the RCS Community Kitchen 1-2 Friday mornings a month. Breakfast Rotary volunteers will also be supporting Saturday’s free RCS 40th Anniversary street party, which begins at 4 p.m.

“The Breakfast Rotary is able to support local nonprofits like RCS and other community projects thanks in large part to proceeds raised at the annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest,” said Bills, which this year takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, in Union Point Park in New Bern. Tickets can be purchased at newbernrotary.org/oktoberfesttickets.

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary meets every Thursday at 7:30 a.m., at the Baker’s Kitchen at 227 Middle Street, New Bern. Visitors are always welcome. Meetings include breakfast and a featured speaker. Other endeavors of the club include providing scholarships for local students, advancing area nonprofits, holding free document shredding events and volunteering for a highway beautification project. For more info visit newbernrotary.org.