New Bern businesses see a Labor Day boost

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Businesses in the East say they’re getting a much needed boost on this last holiday weekend of the summer.

Some store managers in downtown New Bern say this has been one of the best weekends since Hurricane Florence.

Many business owners say they were in a slump over the summer because of COVID-19.

“Once the restaurants reopened, downtown kind of rebounded,” said Jack Jackson, assistant manager at Nautical Wheelers.

The Labor Day holiday is getting people out of their homes to shop around.

“All of our customers have been in a really good frame of mind,” said Jackson. “I think everybody is just happy to be able to be out and they feel safe here which is great.”

People say they’re seeing visitors from across the Carolinas in New Bern this weekend.

“It’s more than we expected, it’s really busy,” said Hunter Morton, a shopper. “There were a couple stores we went in and out pretty quick because it was pretty crowded.”

Employees are still trying to keep people 6 feet a part.

“I do have to make sure with the line that people are keeping with the social distancing, and have their masks on,” said Chris Marino, store manager for Surf, Wind and Fire. “I just don’t want anyone to get sick in my store.”

Store owners say even if people don’t buy anything, they’re happy to have all the foot traffic downtown.