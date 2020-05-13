New Bern city leaders approve of sidewalk cafés

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern officials are making plans to close down some of the city’s streets, but it’s all to help downtown businesses.

Last night, the Board of Aldermen approved a sidewalk café plan for businesses on Fridays and Saturdays.

The decision will allows restaurants to put tables outside, where customers and workers can practice social distancing while enjoying their food.

The city’s manager Mark Stephens says restaurants could see more foot traffic. City officials figured this plan could ease some of the financial burden and loss of business the restaurants have experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing our part I think in trying to encourage social distancing and allow the capacity of restaurants to be increased such that they can continue to serve,” said Stephens.

Sidewalk cafés could go into effect when Governor Cooper’s phase two begins.

The sidewalk cafés will also be allowed on the Friday and Monday of Memorial Day Weekend from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There is a possibility restaurants in other parts of town could follow suit, but the city will consider requests on a case-by-case basis. ​