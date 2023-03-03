NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Civic Theatre has announced its 2023 Encore Series.

The Encore Series are events that run alongside its full season of community theatre plays and musicals. The events will help fund continued maintenance and improvements on the two historic structures that house New Bern Civic Theatre at 414 and 412 Pollock Street.

This year’s Encore Series will include the Walk-In Bathtub improv comedy, with its first show on Saturday with the New Bern Follies, Dangerous Prodigy Circus aerialists, and local band, The Bonafides.

The Encore Series will host TALISK, a folk-based trio that hails from Scotland. TALISK has won multiple awards throughout Europe and has been No. 1 on the iTunes World charts with the album ‘Beyond.’ TALISK plays on Saturday, March 18.

On April 14th, Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, a Boston-based quintet described as Global jazz. These are just some of the acts coming to New Bern so if you want to stay up to date, click here.