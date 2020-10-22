New Bern couple arrested after car chase

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern couple has been arrested after they sent deputies on a car chase in New Bern.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit attempted to stop George Midgette III who was traveling south on US 17 in Bridgeton.

Midgette failed to stop for Deputies and a chase ensued on the Neuse River Bridge where Midgette was observed throwing a bag from the vehicle that later was determined to contain narcotics and a firearm.

Deputies along with the Bridgeton Police Department were able to stop Midgette near the Riverfront Convention Center.

A search warrant was executed on Midgette’s residence and narcotics, cash, and the box the firearm came in was located.

Midgette and his girlfriend were both charged with narcotic violations.

George Henry Midgette III, 40 of New Bern, N.C. is charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl

Destroying criminal evidence

Fleeing to elude law enforcement and

Resisting a public officer

Dennazia Shyvonte Boyd, 23 of New Bern is charged with: