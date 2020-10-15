New Bern Driver License Office moving to new location

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Driver License Office at 2106 Neuse Boulevard is closed Thursday and Friday while the office moves to a new location.

It will reopen at 8 a.m. on October 19, at 1001 Downey Drive, just off N.C. Highway 43.

The office, in a newly constructed building, will provide easily accessible workstations and will have a larger customer waiting area. It will also serve as an N.C. Highway Patrol station.

The office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open to customers by appointment only.

Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting www.skiptheline.ncdot.gov.

Visitors to the office will be required to wear a mask or other face covering.

Online services such as driver license or REAL ID renewals are also available at www.MyNCDMV.gov.