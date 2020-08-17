Mumfest changes due to COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Swiss Bear Inc., the Main Street program administrator for the City of New Bern, announced a safely re-imagined MumFest, now renamed MumFeast.

This month-long weekend only event will be an expansion of Downtown New Bern’s very successful Friday and Saturday evenings dining in the streets.

Downtown streets will close at 5 p.m. Fridays and remain closed through 9:30 p.m. Saturdays so participating restaurants can provide “Feasting in the Streets”.

Stores will have a sidewalk and street displays, and a handful (6-8) of artisans will be safely positioned in the streets each weekend as well.

One of the most talked about components from 2019 will be here to stay — the mum arch and maze in Union Point Park.

You will be able to walk through the maze and take pictures by the arch, but downtown streets will be decorated with mums as they have for the past five years.

There will be local live music to enjoy outside to keep a highlight of prior years safely in place.

If you’re unable or uncomfortable attending you can still enjoy some of your best-loved seasonal foods by taking advantage of ourcurbside pickup on South Front Street.

A curated selection of“festival-style” food will be available at the lot on the corner of South Front and Craven each weekend.

Favorites like funnel cake, fried Oreos, sausage sandwiches, tacos, and more will be available. And with curbside pickup, you can take your order home or enjoy it in one of our beautiful City parks.

MumFeast! will be held on Middle, Pollock and Craven streets weekends in October.

Join us in Downtown New Bern as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Main Street and MumFest during the month of October with the safely re-imagined MumFeast!

Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.

To stay up to date about MumFeast!, visit MumFest.com or Facebook.com/MumFest.