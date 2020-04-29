New Bern group purchases gift cards from restaurants to keep doors open

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man is spending his stimulus check helping local restaurants keep their doors open during this pandemic.

Wayne Strausbaugh and his friends drove their Corvettes and Cadillacs to New Bern Tuesday morning, going from one restaurant to another to buy gift cards.

The group was able to purchase gift cards or certificates from about 10 restaurants in the area, including Beartown and Bistro Company.

The owner says he is fortunate to be open during this time. He’s been able to keep almost his whole staff on payroll.

“It’s pretty emotional. It’s a great feeling to know there’s so many people out there that care. I really feel bad for so many other restaurants that aren’t even open right now,” said Shawn Hoveland, owner of Beartown and Bistro Company.

Strausbaugh used his government stimulus payment to purchase the gift cards. He hopes he can motivates people to support local businesses.

“By buying gift cards I can actually do two things: I can help the restaurants now and then when I give the gift cards away I help people have lost their jobs or have had a hard time because of the crisis,” said Strausbaugh.

Each member of his group spent between $200 to $400 per place.

The gift certificates will be given to people struggling financially because of the pandemic.