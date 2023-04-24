NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — This May is New Bern Historical Society’s 100 year celebration. This coincides with NC born soda brand, Pepsi, which turns 125 this year.

A guide through Pepsi’s history, from its beginnings in New Bern to modern day, will happen in Craven Community College’s Orringer Hall on May 3rd at 7pm. Pepsi-Cola Company Historian, Bob Stoddard, will join the fun and talk about the iconic beverage.

A range of topics will be discussed such as Pepsi’s involvement with World War Two and Joan Crawford’s role with the company.

Tickets are $10 and are available online or through a phone call at 252-638-8558.