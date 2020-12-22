New Bern Historical Society recognizes winners of annual gingerbread house contest

NEW BERN — New Bern’s Historical Society announced the winners in its fourth Gingerbread House Contest.

Though the contest was virtual this year, contest chair Kathy Morrison said it was still very successful.

“By being virtual, not only did we get to see wonderful creations from New Bern, but we had 29 delightful pieces from all over the country,” Morrison said. “Each one of the entries will make you smile and lift your holiday spirits.”

The Historical Society presented the following awards:

Judges’ Award Winner, Charlotte Biercevicz Shelton, CT

Judges’ Award Runner-Up, Jessica Bishoff, Chesapeake, VA

Judges’ Award Runner-Up, Emilie Schulte, Liberty, IL

Peoples’ Choice Award, Nicole Allen, North Chesterfield, VA

Honorable Mentions: Carol More, New Bern, NC; Caitlin & Jennifer Magee, New Bern, NC; Dawn Freeman, New Bern, NC; Mayte Rueda, New Bern, NC; Beverly Cutler, Springfield IL; Hope & Will Lonsford, Shelby Drenkel, Ian Bartlett, Lake Tapp, WA; Jackie Miles, Chicago, IL; Tina Keele, Manchester, TN; Noel Hubbard, Torrence, CA; Katie Kortright & Mari Brodhead, Kerhonkson, NY.

Judges were Rita DiSanno, Dawn Staats, Colleen Maloney, Laura Johnson, Kate Hussey and Mickey Miller.

Go to the New Bern Historical Society | Facebook page to see more of the entries.