New Bern Historical Society to honor women from the 19th and 20th centuries

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Historical Society is kicking off this year’s Women’s History Month virtually. Organizers are highlighting hidden figures from different walks of life.

They are about people who made history here in the east. Historians say they had to work harder than usual to dig up these stories.

The women being profiled were soldiers, doctors, photographers, and activists. Each one called New Bern home. This year’s theme is ordinary women, extraordinary deeds. The virtual initiative’s goal is to celebrate the accomplishments of women from the 19th and 20th centuries.

“It’s very exciting to me. None of these ladies thought of themselves as being extraordinary yet when we look back at them, they really were. They were first to do something or forward-thinking or spoke up for themselves when maybe that was a time and period women weren’t allowed to do that,” said Claudia Houston, New Bern Historical Society.

Organizers say these women’s stories haven’t seldom if ever been told. They call it an honor to put these women in the spotlight.

