New Bern honoring veterans with annual Field of Flags

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern is honoring veterans with its annual Field of Flags.



For the past five years, veteran groups have been marking Union Point Park with flags each with the name of a lost veteran and the branch they served.

This is where families can meet up and share stories of their loved ones.

Vietnam Veterans President Rick Miller said the field is something people will remember.



The city says the Field of Flags is very well received and continues to grow over the years.