New Bern HS congratulates students in special ceremony

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A high school in Craven County hosted a modified graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Administrators at New Bern High School handed out more than 300 diplomas to students.

The school has a schedule for when students would walk across the stage and turn their tassels.

New Bern High School limited the number of family members attending. Guests have temperature checks and wore masks.

Students say this modified commencement doesn’t change the meaning of graduation.

“It’s about having your school support who you are and that they showed the appreciation that you graduated,” said Christopher Morris.

The graduation featured post-ceremony photos.

Each students was also asked to sign a paper bear for the Class of 2020.