New Bern man arrested for multiple child sex crimes dating back to the 90s

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern man has been arrested for multiple child sex crimes dating back to the 90s, deputies said.

On Wednesday, as a result of an ongoing investigation, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Charles Harrison Rose, “A.K.A. Charlie Rose”, 57, of New Bern.

The crimes took place between 1997 and 2004 in New Bern and involved multiple underage victims; one as young as 11.

Rose is charged with felony first-degree rape of a child under 13, felony statutory rape, two counts felony statutory sex act with a child, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information about this subject is asked to call Investigative Sergeant Michael Sawyer at 252-636-6643.

Rose was sent to the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $750,000 bond.

Rose has a felony first appearance in Craven County Court on Thursday.