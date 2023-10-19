NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and New Bern Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested a man in connection with a 5 month long investigation.

Officers conducted a traffic stop near Old Airport Rd., stopping the car that Gerard Brimmer Jr. was driving. Two children, ages 8 and 2 months old, were also in the car.

Fentanyl, 3.6 grams, was found on Brimmer. After a search warrant was obtained officers searched Brimmer’s home in New Bern. Two firearms, 53.2 grams of fentanyl, and $1068 in cash.

Gerard Brimmer Jr., 28 years old, was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Manufacturing, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Craven County Detention Center and placed under a $2,000,000 secured bond.