New Bern man arrested in car dealership break-in

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man has been arrested following a break-in at a car dealership.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, Craven County Deputies received a report that a subject had broken into the Eastern Carolina Nissan dealership located on Hwy 70 East and was attempting to enter a safe.

An employee was alerted to the break-in through a telephone app and was able to describe the suspect to deputies.

Upon arrival deputies located Cirilo James Rivera of New Bern in an area adjacent to an open door to the business.

Rivera was wearing clothing matching the description of the suspect seen on video.

He is a former employee of the dealership.

Rivera has been charged with felonious breaking, entering, and larceny.

He was placed in the Craven County jail under a $15,000 bond.