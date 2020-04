NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department said that Darryl Bryant, 28 of New Bern, was stopped in Craven Terrace.

During an investigation, 144 grams of marijuana and a firearm were seized.

Bryant was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of a concealed firearm.

He was sent to the Craven County jail with a $5,000.00 bond.