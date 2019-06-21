New Bern man celebrates 108th birthday

Family and friends all gathered at Pruitt health in New Bern to celebrate James Henry Brown’s 108th birthday.



The room was packed full of smiling faces, gospel music, of course, birthday cake all for World War II veteran James Henry Brown.

Brown is a Jones County native.



His family describes him as a thoughtful service-oriented man. They also add that he didn’t have any kids of his own but has a big heart for the youth.



9 On Your Side spoke to Brown’s niece Hazel about the impact her uncle has had on her life.



“He’s taught me to be patient and wait on God and do the best I can and not ask anybody to do anything I can do for myself,” said, Hazel Brown, James’ niece, and caregiver.



One special guest during today’s party, New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw.

Outlaw says the reason Brown is 108 today is that God isn’t through with him yet, and he looks forward to being at Browns’ 109th birthday party next year.



Mr. Brown even shared a piece of advice on how to make it to 108 like him…he says …keep living.