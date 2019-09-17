New Bern man charged in shooting on Fayetteville State’s campus; says he isn’t shooter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Bern man faces an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man Monday night on the Fayetteville State University campus.

Codondrea Tiykweill Purdie, who turned 24 Monday, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:37 p.m. in the 1200 block of Murchison Road.

The victim, later identified as Lavonte Carter, 20, of Fayetteville, was located on campus suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, police say.

Carter was transported to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The Fayetteville State campus was on lockdown for around three hours following the shooting near Seabrook Auditorium.

Students were alerted to the shooting through an electronic notification system.

“SHOTS FIRED SHELTER IN PLACE” the warning read.

Another notification was sent to the campus after the scene was secured.

Purdie was arrested and processed early Wednesday, court documents show.

He received a $750,000 bond and appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

He told the judge he was not the shooter.

“I stayed on scene. I didn’t leave the scene. I stayed there the whole time. I cooperated with police,” Purdie said in court.

A public defender will be appointed.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. A sign at the residence of the victim says it is padlocked by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.