New Bern man charged with sex crime involving teen after ICAC investigation

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man has been charged with sex crimes involving a 13-year-old female, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, September 15 Pine Knoll Shores officers and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ander Tyler Lewis, 26, of New Bern following an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation (ICAC).

Officials said the incident occurred off Highway 24 outside of Morehead City.

Investigators with the Task Force received a tip of alleged sex offenses involving the 13-year-old female and the investigation was launched which lasted for approximately a month.

Lewis was charged with statutory rape with a child. He was placed in the Carteret County Hail under a $300,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15.