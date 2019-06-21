New Bern man hospitalized in Greenville after motorcycle crash Thursday in New Bern

A New Bern man is hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night in New Bern.

New Bern Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at 7:24 p.m. Thursday, in the 2800 block of Neuse Blvd.

The motorcycle rider, Ontorio Bermey, age 27, of New Bern, was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and was then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of injuries.

No charges have been filed yet, as the cause of this crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crash, contact New Bern Police at 252-633-2020.