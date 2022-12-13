RALEIGH, N.C. – Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern probably wasn’t even thinking about the NFL game he was watching before going to get some snacks at halftime.

Williams decided he needed some sides for a game day meal so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket, and scored a $100,000 lottery prize.

“I scratched it off right in the store,” Williams said. “I was ecstatic.”

“I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides.’

Williams said he only stopped at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard in New Bern to pick up sides. Then he noticed only one $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket for sale so he bought it.

By the way, the Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 16-14. But that probably didn’t matter to Williams.

Williams collected his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

“Now I can remodel my house,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a very long time.”

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million top prize and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.