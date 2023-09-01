(WGHP) — Who doesn’t love pizza? While everyone has their favorite styles and toppings, you’re likely to find a warm slice somewhere in the average North Carolinian diet.
These are the best pizza places in North Carolina for each regional pizza style, according to The Washington Post.
Best New York Style Pizza Places in North Carolina
- Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse (Asheville)
- Panichelli’s Pizzeria (New Bern)
- Fentoni’s Pizzeria (Carolina Beach)
- Luigi’s Pizza (Morehead City)
- Village Pizza of Nags Head (Nags Head)
- Peri Brothers Pizza (Raleigh)
Best Chicago Style Pizza Places in North Carolina
- ACME Pizza Co. (Holly Springs)
- Piccolo's Italian Restaurant (Lenoir)
- Slice Pizzeria (Kill Devil Hills)
- Del Vecchios (Asheville)
- Rosati's Pizza (Morrisville)
- Rosati's Pizza (Waxhaw)
Best Detroit Style Pizza Places in North Carolina
Best Neopolitan Style Pizza Places in North Carolina
- Cugino Forno (Greensboro)
- Pizzeria Toro (Durham)
- Meadow's Italiano (Mooresville)
- Inizio Pizza Napoletana (Charlotte)
- GoodWood Pizzeria and Bakery (Lincolnton)
- Cugino Forno - Durham (Durham)
***
Have a favorite spot to grab a slice in the Triad or anywhere in North Carolina that's not listed? Be sure to let us know who you think was left out.