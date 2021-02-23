New Bern non-profit raises money for transitional home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern non-profit is ramping up its fundraising efforts after COVID brought the world to a halt.

Bonita Simmons runs the non-profit Tried By Fire Inc.

She’s on a mission to help a group of people she believes deserve more attention: women just out of prison.

“If they have some place o go to get their plan together, then they can start feeling better about themselves,” said Simmons.

Simmons says giving them a place to call home is essential.

“It’s something that will cause them to be a repeat offender if they don’t have a place to stay they’re most prone to go back in to the life of crime,” said Simmons.

A physical address makes it easier to get an I.D. and access to other resources like public housing and food stamps.

Simmons’ group is hoping to raise $100,000 dollars to spruce up a historic home in the Duffyfield neighborhood.

She calls it “My Sister’s Home.”

The building was donated to her organization in 2019.

Simmons is renewing her call to the community to donate. She knows the repairs are a big task, but she’s already seen just how generous her community can be.

“What we want to do is bring hope, bring love, bring restoration, and let them know as well as the community that with God all things are possible,” said Simmons.

Simmons hopes the house will be up and running sometime this year.

If you’re interested in learning more about the organization or donating to their cause, click here.