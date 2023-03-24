NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — First covered a week ago by WNCT, there is now a follow-up in the situation around flooding fears for Lake View residents in New Bern.

Residents of the Lake View Housing Development have been speaking of flood concerns for a while. Nolan Commercial Contractors have begun easing their concerns by working on the yards with flood-prone properties.

City officials, including the mayor, city manager, some Board of Aldermen members and others met Thursday and visited the housing development to check out the situation. Homeowners said that the meeting was positive.

“They’ve been very supportive in trying to give us ideas in how to pursue or go after corrective action, so we do need to do that. It’s not just our homes, it’s the whole community, 116 homes,” said Sharon Broaddus, a Lake View resident.

Broaddus added that the residents are thinking about taking their concerns to the State Department of Insurance and the state’s licensing board.