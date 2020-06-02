New Bern Parks & Rec adds safety guidelines

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department is taking steps to ensure safety over the summer as we move through the state’s re-opening plan.

The city is adding guidelines on the number of people allowed in certain places.

Workers are asking for no more than 25 people on athletic fields at a time.

They’re also limited tennis and pickle-ball courts to singles play.

Summer camps will run as scheduled, but the city is only allowing 40 kids per session for certain camps.

“A lot of people are glad we’re offering things,” said Foster Hughes, director of Parks and Recreation. “There are a lot of departments throughout the state that isn’t offering summer camps, and so we’re glad that we’re able to do that, and we think we can do it in a safe manner.”

Hughes says his team is excited to welcome people back.

He’s encouraging people to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

For more information on the guidelines, click here.