New Bern PD investigate pedestrian accident involving 7-year-old

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident involving a 7-year-old.

On Thursday around 5:20 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Oaks Road in reference to a collision involving a pedestrian.

A 7-year-old juvenile was struck by a 2001 Toyota Rav4 operated by Kia Bryant, 26, of New Bern.

Bryant was traveling on Oaks Road towards Glenburnie Road when the collision occurred.  

The juvenile was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he is being treated for his injuries sustained during the collision.

The incident is still under investigation. 

If you have any information contact Officer T. Johnson at (252) 672-4297.

