Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

New Bern PD receives grant for safer neighborhoods

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A $60,000 grant is making a difference for the New Bern Police Department.

The money is for Project Safe Neighborhoods.

It’s focused on community safety and helping repeat offenders stay out of jail.

The money will also pay for additional training sessions for officers, along with early prevention programs like D.A.R.E. for younger children.

“After we were awarded the grant it was a good feeling, and being able to help the officers make the community a safer place is the end goal,” said Joshua Gregoli. “We want to help people who are in a situation that is difficult to get out of and make their life better and hopefully a chain reaction to the community.”

Money from the grant will be spent over the next three years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV