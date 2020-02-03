New Bern PD receives grant for safer neighborhoods

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A $60,000 grant is making a difference for the New Bern Police Department.

The money is for Project Safe Neighborhoods.

It’s focused on community safety and helping repeat offenders stay out of jail.

The money will also pay for additional training sessions for officers, along with early prevention programs like D.A.R.E. for younger children.

“After we were awarded the grant it was a good feeling, and being able to help the officers make the community a safer place is the end goal,” said Joshua Gregoli. “We want to help people who are in a situation that is difficult to get out of and make their life better and hopefully a chain reaction to the community.”

Money from the grant will be spent over the next three years.